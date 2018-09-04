Better Business Bureau, SRP partner on scholarships for JROTC students

The Better Business Bureau has joined forces with Salt River Project to launch the BBB Ethical Cadet Scholarship, which honors Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students for their leadership and commitment to service.

“We believe it’s never too early to make ethics a big deal,” BBB president/CEO Matthew Fehling stated in a release. “Over the last few years, we’ve created scholarship programs to honor high school ethical athletes and scholars. It seemed only fitting to expand the recognition to JROTC students who not only follow a strict code of conduct, but also embody a strong moral compass.”

Arizona high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors enrolled in a JROTC program within SRP’s service area, while maintaining a GPA of at least 2.75, are eligible to apply. After completing an essay submission with supporting documents, nine winning cadets as well as their JROTC programs will receive $1,000 each, totaling $18,000 in scholarships from SRP, according to the release.

“SRP is committed to support the community we serve — and what better way than by helping youth who are training to potentially serve our country,” stated Carrie Young, SRP’s senior director of corporate operations services and executive sponsor of SRP Vets, an employee interest group.

“I spent more than two decades serving my country in the Air Force, and now in my second career with SRP it’s my honor to be a part of an organization that is willing to invest in these future leaders now.”

Applications will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 30. Winners will be announced in January, and funds will be used for JROTC activities.

For more information about eligibility, judging criteria or to apply, visit cadet.bbbcommunity.org.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.