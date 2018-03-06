Cactus Shadows English teacher earns two grants from GCU

Cactus Shadows High School has announced Christine Marsh, English Honors/International Baccalaureate teacher and 2016 Arizona Teacher of the Year, has been awarded one of two ‘Lopes for Literacy grants.
Alpha Epsilon Gamma — the College of Education’s chapter of Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education at Grand Canyon University — awarded two Lopes for Literacy grants to leaders in education who effectively integrate literacy across all disciplines in a culturally inclusive manner, a press release states.
The award was open to COE alumni, Strategic Educational Alliances participant educators and COE faculty.
Ms. Marsh has won a $150 grant each semester and one-year free membership to KDP. She will be a special guest and accept her award at the Alpha Epsilon Gamma induction ceremonies. Her entry will be featured on COE’s LopesTeachUp and Teaching in Purple.
“Ms. Marsh is an outstanding English Language Arts teacher who always pushes her students to be the best that they can be in her classroom,” CSHS principal, Dr. Steve Bebee, said in a prepared statement.
“Her dedication to her content and her desire for her students to increase their own literacy to be able to explain the world they live in is evident anytime you visit her classroom. We are very blessed to have such a passionate educator on our campus. Thank you GCU for recognizing the talents Ms. Marsh possesses. ‘Lopes up.”
Ms. Marsh submitted a YouTube video of students’ work illustrating culturally inclusive literacy and instructional strategies culturally relevant to the content.
The video was responding to the prompt: How do you promote literacy and cultural responsiveness with your colleagues, so the ideas and pedagogical application are spread throughout the grade level, department and school?
