Cactus Shadows High School students inducted into National Chinese Honor Society

Thirteen juniors and seniors from Cactus Shadows High School were recently inducted into the National Chinese Honor Society.
In the Cave Creek Unified School District, Chinese Honor Society members must maintain a 4.0 GPA in Chinese classes and complete Chinese community service opportunities as part of their commitment to belong to this prestigious organization, according to a release.
This past year, the self-motivated student group performed outreach activities, including a Chinese Lion and Chinese Dragon dance at local parades and at CCUSD’s Global Beginnings Preschool.
They also conducted hours of tutoring for other students learning Chinese at Horseshoe Trails Elementary, Lone Mountain Elementary and Sonoran Trails Middle School, according to the release.
Their Chinese teacher, Wu Laoshi, is proud of the students‘ efforts, saying, “They are a special group for me because I have been following their growth in the language since they were in middle school. They deserve this honor because of their hard work and dedication,” according to the release.
Catch the CSHS Chinese Honor Society students performing the Chinese Lion and Dragon dance at the Desert Willow Elementary School’s International Fair at 5:30 p.m. May 17.
CCUSD offers its students world languages, pre-K-12, with Chinese, French and Spanish immersion schools. To learn more and for contact information, visit at www.ccusd93.org or call 480-575-2000.
