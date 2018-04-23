Cactus Shadows names valedictorian for 2018

Rachel Curnutt is the valedictorian for the Class of 2018 at Cactus Shadows High School.
She has been a student in the Cave Creek Unified School District since kindergarten, attending Lone Mountain elementary and Sonoran Trails middle schools.
Joining her in receiving Class of 2018 honors are three co-salutatorians.
Brett Cernich has been a student in CCUSD since kindergarten. He attended Black Mountain Elementary School and Sonoran Trails Middle School. Hailey Otero came to the district as a freshman. Megan Rose, has been a student in CCUSD since kindergarten. She attended Desert Willow Elementary School and Sonoran Trails Middle School.
“Having a valedictorian and salutatorian at Cactus Shadows is long-standing tradition, and the caliber of students who occupy that title continues to be an amazing group of students who have worked hard in their academic endeavors,” Dr. Steve Bebee, CSHS principal, stated in a release.
“For the first time in the history of Cactus Shadows, we have a three-way tie for salutatorian. That says a great deal about the students themselves. Congratulations to the top of Class of 2018.”
Graduation will be Thursday, May 24, at Grand Canyon University.
For more information regarding Cactus Shadows High School, an A+ School of Excellence and a World Class High School for the 21st Century, contact Dr. Bebee at sbebee@ccusd93.org or by calling 480-575-2400.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.