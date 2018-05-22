Cactus Shadows seniors earn scholarships from Kiwanis Club of Carefree

Twenty-seven Cactus Shadows High School seniors received scholarships at the Wednesday, May 16 Kiwanis Club of Carefree luncheon.

The scholarships were broken into different categories including Award Merit, two-year and four-year awards as well as the Rising Star Founders Award. Those receiving scholarships also listened to Kevin Calabrese, a 2013 graduate of Cactus Shadows.

“Cactus Shadows seniors and the entire Cave Creek Unified Community are grateful for the continuing support of Kiwanis of Carefree in college scholarships,” Cave Creek Unified School District Superintendent Debbi Burdick said in a prepared statement.

“Through the investment in our students, Kiwanis of Carefree is investing in our community’s future. Thank you, Kiwanis, for all you do for our community’s youth.”

Mr. Calabrese received a Kiwanis Scholarship when he graduated that helped him work toward his Bachelor’s Degree of Business from Arizona State University.

“The scholarship helped make college a lot more affordable, which meant that I didn’t have to work while I was a student and instead was able to focus on my studies and stay involved on campus,” he said in a prepared statement. “Kiwanis helped me achieve my dreams.”

Mr. Calabrese is the founder and creative director of his own business, Social Spark Design, which helps people grow their influence online.

Here’s a list of those who received scholarships:

Award Merit: Xandra Squier (arts/humanities), Tara Prager (arts/humanities), Katelyn Reinhart (art/humanities), Michael Marchica (athletics), Kyle Whalen (athletics), Gabriella Arias (foreign language), Katelyn Aleksa (foreign language), Megan Rose (foreign language), Julian Voitek (foreign language), Shannon Chumbley (math), Olivia DeBenedictis (math), Isiah Shipley (math), Alissa Hafezi (science) and Alicia Van Stone (science)

Two Year Award: Jimmy Flanagan plans to attend Paradise Valley Community College for gunsmithing.

Four Year Award: Anika Arias, Spencer Ciammitti, Rachel Curnutt, Akayla Dolezal, Lauren Heath, Daniel Lang, Eli Muehlich, Cassady Smith, Shane Watters and Nicole Woods.

Rising Star Founders Award: Signe Fremel plans to attend the University of Arizona for Nursing.

