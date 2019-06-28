Cactus Shadows student named National Merit Scholar

Cactus Shadows High School recently announced Sarah Weiss has been named a National Merit Scholar and has been offered a college-sponsored Merit Scholarship Award.

Sarah Weiss

“We are very proud of Sarah for being named a National Merit Scholar,” CSHS Principal James Swetter said in a prepared statement.

“Sarah has led by example during her time at CSHS and accomplished a great deal both in and out of the classroom! We wish her the best of luck as she moves on to Arizona State University.”

This year, 173 colleges and universities are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Ninety five private and 78 public institutions in 43 states and the District of Columbia participated, according to a press release.

In their media release, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation said over 1.6 million juniors in approximately 22,000 high schools entered the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

This served as an initial screen of program entrants. Last fall, approximately 16,000 Semifinalists were named on a state-representational basis in numbers proportional to each state’s percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors.

Semifinalists were the highest-scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than one percent of the nation’s seniors.

Miss Weiss has also received a one-time thesis research support of $1,500 and $1,000 toward a study abroad program with Barrett, the Honors College when she was a National Merit Semi-Finalist.

She has also been accepted at Barrett and plans on studying biology in preparation for medical school, a release states.

“Sarah is an exemplar of a dedicated and exceptional student, as well as young adult,” Superintendent Debbi Burdick said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to hearing her future accomplishments, as we know there will be many.”

