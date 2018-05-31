Camelback Desert School students display 400 artworks at annual show

At the art show. (Photo courtesy of Camelback Desert School) At the art show. (Photo courtesy of Camelback Desert School) At the art show. (Photo courtesy of Camelback Desert School) At the art show. (Photo courtesy of Camelback Desert School) At the art show. (Photo courtesy of Camelback Desert School) At the art show. (Photo courtesy of Camelback Desert School)

Students at Camelback Desert School in Scottsdale recently hosted “Taste of the Arts,” an annual public art show featuring more than 400 pieces of art made of recycled materials and created by young artists ranging from toddlers to second-grade students.

In an outdoor display, students presented a variety of colorful art pieces, including ceramics, paintings and multimedia, created using recycled materials, as well as clay, paint, chalk, paper and more, according to a release.

This year’s theme was “Inspired by Great Artists,” in which students explored artwork by famous artists to influence their creations.

More than 150 students, parents and members of the community attended the event, which also included a barbecue and other refreshments for the community to enjoy.

Camelback Desert School is part of Nobel Learning Communities Inc., a national network of more than 200 nonsectarian private schools, including preschools, K-8 and high schools in 19 states across the nation and the District of Columbia.

For more information, visit www.CamelbackDesertSchool.com.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.