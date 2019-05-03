Camelback Desert School students display artwork at Public Art Show

Students at Camelback Desert School in Scottsdale hosted “Taste of the Arts,” the school’s 10th annual public art show, Thursday, April 25.



In celebration of Earth Day, the event featured more than 200 pieces of ceramics, paintings and multimedia made of recycled materials and created by young artists ranging from toddlers to first grade students.



This year’s theme was “Inspired by Great Artists,” in which students had been exploring artwork by famous artists to influence their creations, according to a press release.



More than 300 students, parents and members of the community attended the event, which also included a barbecue and other refreshments for the community to enjoy.

