Cave Creek, Cactus Shadows hosts visiting Chinese students

Cactus Shadows students with their Chinese buddies in front of Cactus Shadows High School. (Submitted photo)

High school students from Yichang, Hubel Province in China made their inaugural trip to Cave Creek and Cactus Shadows High School from Aug. 14-18.

There were 28 students who came from a sister school. The students also spent a few days in New York City and Washington D.C., according to a press release.

The Chinese students arrived in Cave Creek to meet face to face with a desert landscape and their assigned host families for five days of typical American family life.

The Chinese students attended Cactus Shadows High School with their Cave Creek Unified School District host students for two days, taking math quizzes, participating in dance class and attending French classes.

CCUSD staff picks up the Chinese students at Sky Harbor Airport in the yellow school buses they have only seen in the American movies. (Submitted photo)

In the evenings, they spent time seeing all of the extracurricular events in which CCUSD students are involved. The weekend was full of trips to Sedona, Lake Pleasant and the Grand Canyon as CCUSD host families went above and beyond to show their Chinese students how to have a great time in the desert.

There were, a release states, tears, hugs goodbye and invitations for the CCUSD students to make the trip to Yichang China so they could return the favor.

“International activities that connect our students with the outside world and visa versa are a win-win for everyone,” Cristina Ladas, CCUSD’s world language programs director, said in a prepared statement.

This 5-year-old program is a result of a partnership that CCUSD developed with the first international Chinese guest teacher that came to teach through a program sponsored in part by the U.S. Department of State.

