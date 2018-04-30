Cave Creek school superintendent accepts award for community impact

The Carefree-Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce has awarded the superintendent of the Cave Creek Unified School District with its Impact Award.
Dr. Debbi Burdick received the award last month when the chamber had its awards celebration at Venues Café in Carefree.
Patty Villeneuve, president/CEO of the chamber, presented Dr. Burdick with the new award.
“This award was created to recognize an individual who has had a major impact on our community,” she stated in a release, noting that when she looked up the word “impact” in a thesaurus, she found “impression, influence, significance, leadership and magnetism.”
Ms. Villeneuve stated: “When I think of our award winner I think of these words, and I also think about professionalism, extreme grace under pressure, articulate and a great sense of humor.”
Dr. Burdick has been in the community for almost 20 years. She came to CCUSD in 2004 as associate superintendent and became CCUSD’s superintendent in 2008. She won the title of Arizona’s Superintendent of the Year in 2017.
She serves on the boards of Arizona Business & Education Coalition Board, Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation, Arizona Musicfest, Kiwanis Club of Carefree and Desert Foothills Family YMCA Advisory Board among other boards and commissions.
“I am humbled by this recognition and so grateful to the Carefree-Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce for their ongoing support of our CCUSD schools,” Dr. Burdick stated. “Their generosity in scholarships and an endowment are invaluable for our students.”
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.