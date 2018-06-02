Cave Creek Unified offering plethora of summer camps, classes

Cave Creek Unified School District’s Education and Community Services Department is putting on its 2018 summer program which will feature a host of different summer camps, classes and workshops for children of all ages.

In the performing arts, there are theater and dance choices for elementary students (90-minute block classes in June and an three-hour block in July) at Desert Willow Elementary School, 4322 Desert Willow Parkway West in Cave Creek, according to a press release.

These choices include “Taking the Stage” and “Theatrical Adventures” with Lisa Barzano; Desert Foothills Theater Creative Kid’s Camp “Monsters are Friends Too!”; “Camp Broadway” with Kevin Glenn, a new singing and acting workshop focusing on Broadway songs; and the Hip Hop, Happy Feet Camp in July.

Performing arts choices at the Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center, 33606 N. 60th St., include DFT’s Musical Theater Camp “Once Upon a Crime,” and an intensive high school performing arts workshop, incorporating dance and theater with Andrew Cupo and Haley Vago, a release states.

Visual arts at the elementary level include 3D Art “Imaginative Places and Fantasy Creatures,” Imagination Station “Famous Artists’ Studios” and “Stitch It Up!” plus Drawing, Painting, Mixed Media classes, Young Rembrandts, and “Mindfulness & Art.”

The ECS Kids Club is in full swing with the summer theme, “A Trip Around the World” featuring hands-on learning segments reflective of other cultures: Italy, Australia, Jamaica, Egypt, U.S., France, China and Russia.

Activities include science, active games, art, clubhouse, music, cooking, special events, movies and field trips.

Child’s Play Preschool offers STEM curriculum, cause and effect science and frog street sing and read. a kindergarten readiness class, kinder prep, is offered to those students entering kindergarten in the fall.

There are sports camps, like Sports Rock Camp, karate, Arizona athletics basketball, yoga, tennis, martial arts, wrestling and more.

And there are summer options like robotics camp, bonanza Lego, “Escape the Room” math camp, Rosetta Stone, ramp up reading, reading rangers, book club — choosing kind, study skills, supplemental math (a course which earns .5 high school credit) and more.

ECS teen and adult workshops from the Foothills Arts Academy of the Sonoran Arts League include painting “What the Hue?!” and watercolor “Beyond the Hue” workshops by Robin Ray, and digital photography with Bob Grebe.

There are culinary classes for teens and adults, like “Chocolate Making,” culinary arts and Unified Culinary Arts. There is “The Spanish Kitchen” with Hayden Ballestursos, Nancy Gervasio’s “Street Food Factory” and “Around the World in One Kitchen,” all for elementary age children

