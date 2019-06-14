Cave Creek Unified School District plans property tax increase

In compliance with an Arizona Revised Statute, Cave Creek Unified School District is notifying its property taxpayers of the district’s intention to raise its primary property taxes over the current level beginning July 1.

The goal of this increase is to pay for increased expenditures in those areas where the Governing Board has the authority to increase property taxes for the fiscal year. CCUSD is proposing an increase in its primary property tax levy of $426,246, according to a press release.

The amount proposed will cause the district’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be about $2.03. Without the tax increase, the total taxes that would be owed would have been $0.

These amounts proposed are above the qualifying tax levies as prescribed by state law, if applicable. The increase is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides, a release states.

All interested citizens are invited to attend the public hearing on the proposed tax increase scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Cave Creek Unified School District Governing Board Room at 33016 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.