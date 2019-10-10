CCIM Central Arizona chapter offers 4 scholarships

The Central Arizona chapter of CCIM, commercial real estate’s global standard for professional achievement, offers four scholarships for classes in 2020 leading to getting CCIM designation.

The 2020 scholarship programs include: Two CI 101 full scholarships; The Tim Hatlestad CCIM Endowed Scholarship, $1,000 value (CI 102, 103 or 104); The David S. Miller, CCIM Endowed Scholarship, $1,000 value (CI 102, 103 or 104).

Applications are submitted directly to the individual’s local CCIM chapter through the website at https://centralazccimchapter.com/Scholarships. Incomplete or late applications will not be accepted. Deadline for submission is Nov. 4, according to a press release.

Letters will be sent on or before Dec. 1 notifying those selected. Once accepted, recipients can register for their selected course. CCIM will make every effort to enroll recipients in their first choice or staff will contact the recipient for an alternate course.

Recipients are responsible for their own travel arrangements; reimbursing the chapter for the full cost of a failed course as failing the course renders the scholarship null and void, the release noted.

The course selected can only be taken in 2020 as the scholarship cannot be applied retroactively to any course already taken; the award is not redeemable for cash.

To earn the prestigious Certified Commercial Investment Member designation, commercial real estate professionals must complete more than 160 hours of case-study driven education covering topics such as interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis, and ethics in commercial investment real estate.

Candidates must also compile a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience and pass a comprehensive examination, the release said.

For more information, contact Tiffany Miner at centralaz@ccim.net.

Go to: centralazccimchapter.com.

