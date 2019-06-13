Chaparral graduate named Student Leader as part of program

Bank of America announced Tuesday, June 11 five high school students from around the Valley have been selected as Student Leaders, including one from Scottsdale.

Sarah Hughner (Submitted photo)

Sarah Hughner, a recent graduate of Chaparral High School, was among four other students to earn the recognition. Those included Emily Allen of Campo Verde High School; Melanie Furman of Corona del Sol High School; Cameron Deal of Sunrise Mountain High School; and Gabrielle Garcia of Willow Canyon High School.

This signature philanthropic program offers young people an opportunity to build their workforce and leadership skills through a paid summer internship at a local nonprofit and the ability to help improve their communities, according to a press release.

Through Student Leaders, Bank of America helps young people gain work experience, broaden their perspective on how nonprofits serve community needs, and advance their civic engagement.

“We recognize that building workforce skills early can help prepare a young person for long-term success,” Bank of America Arizona President Benito Almanza said in a prepared statement.

“Investing in youth and young adults is part of our broader commitment to connect people to the training and jobs needed for success, ultimately strengthening our community.”

Student Leaders from across the country also develop better money habits by working with bank volunteers to increase their financial management skills, from building a budget to creating a savings plan.

“This is our 15th year having Student Leaders work at our various Clubs over the summer, and each year we continue to be impressed with the caliber of student selected by the bank to participate,” Marcia Mintz, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix, said in a prepared statement.

“Our team works hard to give these interns a hands-on education in what it takes to run a large nonprofit, but on the flip side, we also look forward to learning from the Student Leaders, who bring such enthusiasm and fresh perspective to our clubs each summer.”

To bring the program full circle and enable Student Leaders to engage with their like-minded peers, Bank of America also hosts an annual leadership summit in Washington, D.C. (July 8-13).

Students will join nearly 300 other young people from across the country to build advocacy and inclusive leadership skills and develop a peer network, a release states.

In addition to discussing civil rights and the value of cross-sector partnerships, they will meet with members of Congress and participate in a service learning project at the American Red Cross.

The Phoenix Student Leaders will work at Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix; Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley; and Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale this summer.

