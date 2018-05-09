Chaparral High School’s Dr. Chomokos new Apache Junction High principal

Dr. Angela Chomokos has been hired to be Apache Junction High School’s principal for the 2018-19 school year.
She is presently the principal at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale.
“I’m extremely excited to join this community and to be part of AJ High School,” Dr. Chomokos said at the May 8 meeting of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time. I’ve been in public education for a very long time and I’ve been an administrator in public education for a long time,” she said.
“I was also in the classroom for 18 years prior to becoming an administrator so I feel blessed and very fortunate to be able to join this team and fabulous administrators here that I will be able to work with and be a part of,” Dr. Chomokos said.
The AJUSD Governing Board voted to approve Dr. Chomokos as principal near the end of the nearly three-hour meeting.
Prior to the meeting the board met for more than 30 minutes in a closed-door executive session to discuss the recommendation to hire a new high school principal.
AJUSD Governing Board members who voted to hire Dr. Chomokos were President Jodi Ehrlich, Vice-President Dena Kimble and members Mike Weaver, Cami Garcia and Christa Rizzi.
Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson and Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Cruz recommended Dr. Chomokos be hired, President Ehrlich said.
“I think we’re darn lucky and I am really appreciative that Dr. Chomokos has opted to come here,” Mr. Weaver said prior to the vote.
“I agree. I trust Dr. Anderson and Dr. Cruz with their judgment and this is a really important position in our district,” President Ehrlich said prior to the vote.
Dr. Chomokos has a doctorate in higher education administration, a superintendent certificate and bachelor’s and master’s degrees with an emphasis in exercise physiology and mathematics, according to a biography at https://www.susd.org.
An educator for 37 years, she started her career as an elementary and middle school physical education teacher in Gilbert Public Schools, according to the website.
“Since that time, she has been a high school and college mathematics teacher, a district level curriculum coordinator and a high school principal for both Queen Creek and Catalina Foothills school districts. During her time as a principal in Queen Creek she was named Arizona High School Principal of the Year,” according to the website.
Present AJHS Principal Larry LaPrise’s resignation was approved along with 16 others in a split 3-2 vote April 10 by the governing board. Resignations, retirements and hires are usually part of a consent agenda approved with other items in one unanimous vote.