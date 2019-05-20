Chaparral, Paradise Valley students earn Desert Financial scholarships

Dylan Duggan (Submitted photo)

Desert Financial Credit Union marked 15 years of its Community Service Scholarship this week by awarding nearly $50,000 to 15 Arizona high school seniors, including one attending a school in Scottsdale.

Kyle Polen of Chaparral High School was a recipient of one of the scholarships. Dylan Duggan of Paradise Valley High School was another recipient of the scholarship.

The students were recognized at a dinner held at the Desert Financial Papago Conference Center Wednesday, May 15 where they learned their scholarship award total, which ranged from $2,500 to $7,500.

Students also learned that scholarships would be available to renew in their sophomore year with community service hours met and received an iPad to assist with college coursework, according to a press release.

Desert Financial awarded a record $47,500 to students this year. The 15-person recipient list was also an increased number and a milestone; the number acknowledges the original 15 educators who founded Desert Financial 80 years ago this month in 1939.

The Community Service Scholarship program is open annually to members of the credit union and their related family members, seeking to reward exceptional students who have contributed 50 or more hours of service in the community. This year saw some recipients contribute nearly 500 hours of service.

“We were founded in the spirit of volunteerism,” Jeff Meshey, president and CEO of Desert Financial, said in a prepared statement. “Recognizing these exceptional students helps reaffirm our values and commitment to helping others.”

Scholarship winners include: Delylah Gardea, Mayer High School; Skylar Gilmore, Red Mountain High School; Evan Grace, Maricopa High School; Cameryn Kisthardt, Chandler High School; Samantha Lozano Rodriguez, Western School of Science and Technology; Joshua Molloy, Eduprize High School; and Fhernanda Ortiz, Glenview College Prep.

Other recipients include Addlena Paredes, Bioscience High School; Terry Smith, Buckeye High School; Vanessa Tipescu, Campo Verde High School; Victoria Tipescu, Campo Verde High School; Steven Trinh, North Point Prep; and Ian Westover, Bioscience High School.

Of the 2019 group, Vanessa and Victoria Tipescu were awarded the highest honor, receiving $7,500 each toward their freshman year at ASU, where they plan to pursue an education in nursing, a release states.

Both sisters volunteered extensively at a local elementary school, as well as a school for special needs students. At the May 15 event, they shared that they enjoy volunteering because they love helping people and making their lives easier.

“It’s an honor to recognize students like Vanessa and Victoria each year,” Mr. Meshey said. “Each of our recipients has a bright future ahead of them.”

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.