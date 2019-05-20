Chaparral student earns full scholarship from Ottawa University Arizona

Ottawa University Arizona in Surprise. (Submitted photo)

Ottawa University Arizona (OUAZ) has awarded two full-tuition and four partial-tuition scholarships to six high school graduates, one of which attends Chaparral High School.

Chaparral High School student Mason Domecq received the full-tuition Presidential Scholarship awarded to a student with a minimum 3.5 GPA and a 25 ACT/1200 SAT score. Mr. Domecq plans to study accounting this fall.

“Ottawa seems to provide the perfect balance between a quality education and a competitive sports environment,” Mr. Domecq said. “Financing college can be difficult, but with Ottawa providing students a chance to receive scholarship money to pay for tuition, expenses can quickly become affordable.”

The students recognized have achieved stellar GPAs during their high school career and excellent standardized test scores, according to a press release. The six students will begin attending OUAZ in fall.

“Our elite scholarship recipients embody the OUAZ Spirit,” said Chief Enrollment Officer Brian Sandusky. “They are academically motivated and driven by a sense of community. We know their contributions to OUAZ will lift all of us, and we can’t wait to help them excel during this next chapter in their lives.”

The full-tuition Surprise High Achiever scholarship, awarded in tandem with the City of Surprise, was given to Isabella Sherrill from Paradise Honors High School. Ms. Sherrill will study human and social services at OUAZ.

Four incoming students will receive the Provost Scholarship, which covers 75% of tuition costs to attend OUAZ. Those students incldue Levi Smith, Faith Christian School; Octavia McGraw-Giger, Mountain Pointe High School; Katarina Lucic, Bella Vista College Preparatory School; and Kyle Logan, Hamilton High School.

OUAZ will launch multiple new academic and sports programs in fall, including water polo, swim/dive, lacrosse, sports medicine, modal psychology, theater and choir.

