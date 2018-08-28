Chinese student delegation pays visit to Cave Creek schools

Forty Chinese middle and high school students recently completed their inaugural trip to the United States after attending Sonoran Trails Middle School and Cactus Shadows High School with their host students.

The students took math quizzes, participated in dance class and experienced a French class, according to a release.

They also witnessed a win at the first Cactus Shadows High School home football game of the season.

“Cave Creek doesn’t just do a great job teaching languages from kinder on up, we also develop the multicultural aspect of learning languages with sister school projects like this one,” stated Cristina Ladas, Cave Creek Unified School District’s World Language coordinator.

The Chinese high school principal and teachers from both the middle and high school in China led the delegation and spent a day touring the Cave Creek schools that teach Chinese (Cactus Shadows High School, Sonoran Trails Middle School, Horseshoe Trails Elementary and Lone Mountain Elementary).

A USA-China signing ceremony between the high school principals renewed the partnership that began several years ago when the first Chinese guest teacher came to Sonoran Trails Middle School to teach for one year through a program sponsored in part by the U.S. Department of State.

The visitors’ stay included trips to Sedona, Lake Pleasant and Grand Canyon “as CCUSD host families went above and beyond to show their Chinese students how to have a great time in the desert. There were tears and hugs goodbye and invitations for the CCUSD students to make the trip to Yichang, China so they could return the favor.”

Dr. Debbi Burdick stated: “What a fantastic opportunity for not only our Chinese visitors but our CCUSD middle and high school students to host students from across the globe. The Yichang Sister School partnerships provide our schools with an expanse of opportunities and experiences for our CCUSD World Language learners.”

