Cinderella Affair provides free prom attire to teens

The annual Cinderella Affair, the East Valley Women’s League’s all-volunteer signature event for high school juniors and seniors to get new and gently-used prom dresses, shoes, purses and accessories for free, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, March 31 and April 7 at 411 N. McKemy in Chandler.
The event is open to all high school juniors and seniors with a valid school ID.
The Cinderella Affair is the nation’s biggest free prom-dress giveaway with more than 5,000 dresses to choose from in all colors, fabrics, sizes and designs. Last year, nearly 1,500 dresses were given away to students statewide. More than 12,000 have been handed out since the program began in 2002.
“Prom time is special and we want as many girls as possible to look and feel as special as they can possibly be,” said Chief Fairy Godmother Traci Estenson.
Juniors and seniors participating in the Cinderella Affair will be provided with a numbered ticket upon their arrival at the Cinderella Affair Boutique. Once a number is called, girls will be escorted to the dress room to choose five dresses to try on. Volunteers will provide guidance and assistance. Admission is limited. Girls not admitted on March 31 will have priority positions in line on April 7.
Once a final selection has been made, volunteers will escort the students to a separate room to select shoes and accessories.
Volunteer seamstresses will be on hand to make minor alterations and repairs. If needed, a dry-cleaning voucher may be provided. Once the final selection is made, there are no exchanges.
Event donors include Arbonne Charitable Foundation, Peoples Mortgage, Captured Moments by Rita and Company, The Studio Academy of Beauty, Uptown Bridal & Boutique, Glam Squad Couture and East Valley Beaders. In addition to EVWL members, other community volunteers include NCL – National Charity League; North Central Women’s League; Junior League of Phoenix; Miss Arizona USA 2018; and ASU Devils in Disguise
For more information about the Cinderella Affair and how to donate dresses and for volunteer opportunities, visit www.cinderellaaffair.org.
For more information, visit www.evwl.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.