Local student wins Two for the Crew engineering challenge

Future Engineers, an online platform for student challenges, has announced the winners of the “Two for the Crew” challenge, which includes a local Scottsdale student.
Austin Suder, 18, of Scottsdale was part of a tie for first in the teen division for his design of a Carabiner Tool Clip, according to a press release. Mr. Suder tied with Ansel Austin from Cupertino, Calif. who designed The Trillium Tool.
The challenge was the sixth in a series of design competitions tasking K-12 students to invent useful items for astronauts living in space, a release states.
Since reducing mass and volume is of the utmost importance in space exploration, participants were invited to engineer a multifunctional object that combined two items into one for 3D printing by crew members aboard the International Space Station.
The challenge offered two competitive age divisions: Teens (ages 13-19) and Juniors (ages 5-12).
Both winners in the teen division will be awarded the grand prize of having their designs 3D printed on the space station by Made In Space, Inc. and all three winners will be flown to Washington D.C. to learn about the history and future of space exploration while exploring our nation’s capital.
The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Foundation presented the “Two for the Crew” challenge with technical assistance from NASA. Future Engineers hosted the challenge online.
“These students are tackling the same real-world problems NASA’s in-space manufacturing team is solving for future human exploration missions. It’s exciting to see their young imaginations rising to the challenge,” Jason Crusan, director of the NASA Advanced Exploration Systems division, said in a prepared statement.
“Our goal is to engage the public with space exploration and inspire the next generation of engineers and designers. Our ‘Two for the Crew’ participants are reaching for the stars.”
All 20 semifinalists have won a 3D printing-in-space prize pack and all eight finalists have won a MakerBot Replicator Mini+ 3D Printer donated to the school or educational organization of their choice.
Participating in Future Engineers challenges is free and the site provides links to education resources, teacher specific tools, and complimentary Autodesk design software for all skill levels.
