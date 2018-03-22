Cocopah 8th grader Zachary Astrowsky writes fiction novel

Scottsdale resident Zachary Astrowsky, 14, has put the final touches on his first book titled “The Uncontrolled,” a fiction novel about tracking devices, mind control and visions of the future.
“The Uncontrolled” is an action-packed adventure about a trio of teenagers whose lives are stripped from them as they realize people around them have been brainwashed with a tracking device implanted at the age of 14, according to a press release.
A launch party and book signing will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 15 at Maverick Coffee, 10269 N. Scottsdale Road. The 320-page novel is being published on Amazon at amazon.com/dp/1986532569, a release states.
“It is an exciting accomplishment,” Mr. Astrowsky, an 8th grader at Cocopah Middle School, said in a prepared statement. “It took four years to write and edit the novel and I hope everyone finds the story interesting and it helps motivate children to read.”
Reading is Fundamental, a literacy non-profit organization, has partnered with Mr. Astrowsky to help motivate children to become interested in reading.
In “The Uncontrolled,” three teenagers come together after discovering that the majority of their family and friends have been secretly brainwashed by a mind-tracking implant.
They fight back against those “in control” in a battle that seems hopeless until John, the leader of the three, discovers that he possesses the ability to see into the future. Together the teens devise a plan to outwit the leader of the controlled and gain back the world.
“The Uncontrolled” is the young author’s second venture into the world of publishing. In 2017, he wrote, directed, and starred in a video about the Fourth Amendment, winning first place in the Scottsdale Mayor’s Constitutional Contest.
He has also appeared at Carnegie Hall for the New York Pops 2016 Gala and has received two National Youth Award nominations for his role in community theater productions as the villain, Lord Farquaad, in “Shrek” (2016) and as the drummer, Freddy Hamilton, in “School of Rock” (2017).
Mr. Astrowsky is a member of Temple Solel and volunteers as a teacher’s aide in a Holocaust studies class each Sunday. He is also the drummer of a teenage band Forgotten Universe.
