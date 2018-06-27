Coronado High graduate earns Dorrance Scholarship

Jaqueline Alvarez will attend Northern Arizona University with the help of a scholarship from the Dorrance Foundation for Education.

The Coronado High School graduate is one of 36 graduates from 31 high schools across Arizona receiving the opportunity to attend one of the state’s three public universities thanks to help from the scholarship program.

This year, 22 Dorrance Scholars graduated from the Arizona universities.

The Dorrance Merit Scholarship was established by Jacquie and Bennet Dorrance at the Arizona Community Foundation in 1999, according to a release announcing this year’s recipients.

Ten scholarships were award that first year. Today, more than 500 scholarships, representing an investment of more than $40 million by the Dorrances, have been awarded, the release stated.

“From the program’s inception, we have wanted to focus on good students who strove to be the first in their families to go to college; students in whom we saw great potential to grow; students we thought could benefit greatly from exposure to a program, one-on-one mentoring, and the rewarding gift of camaraderie and character building with peers,” Jacquie Dorrance stated.

Dorrance Scholarship Programs are available annually to up to 36 high school graduates who meet precise eligibility requirements that include: first generation to attend college; demonstrated financial need; meeting minimum GPA and test scores; admission to ASU, NAU or UA; and proven leadership and volunteer service.

The scholarship offers $12,000 per year for a total of eight semesters of full-time, undergraduate study and is maintained based on academic standing, program participation and volunteerism. The total educational and programmatic value of each scholarship is estimated at more than $100,000.

“It is a cliché that college transforms students, but this truism is especially accurate regarding ﬁrst-generation college students, like the Dorrance Scholars,” Executive Director James Hensley stated. “Through its mentoring and enrichment programs, the Dorrance Scholarship aims to complement the undergraduate experience and foster transformation, introducing students to innovative people and ideas, foreign places, natural beauty and great works of art.”

The application for next school year will go live on Oct. 1, at dorrancescholarship.org/applicants/. The deadline is Feb. 6 for Arizona high school seniors.

