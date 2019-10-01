CSHS Football Falcons help Nick Lowery’s Champions for the Homeless

Cactus Shadows High School Football Falcons attend Nick Lowery’s Champions for the Homeless (Submitted photo)

Cactus Shadows High School Falcon Football team tackles community service as they grow into productive members of society.

Recently, the football parents organized a group of players to attend Nick Lowery’s Champions for the Homeless, according to a press release, adding that the Falcons had more than 40 football players and families attend.

The players made food packages for the men and women who were being honored, the release said of the team that helped make and pack more than 1,000 bags with peanut butter sandwiches, chips and water for the attendees to take with them.

The boys greeted and served the group of people; then helped bus the tables when they were finished eating. Some of the boys scooped ice cream for dessert and handed it to each person while conversing with them, the release noted.

“Cactus Shadows is proud of all of our student athletes and the time they spend volunteering in the community. The football team has always done a great job of serving the local community and giving back whenever they can. Coach Mike Hudnutt is all about growing these young men not only as players but as people and teaching them valuable life lessons on how they can help others,” said CSHS Athletic Director Tandehl Collentine-McLean in a prepared statement.

Commending the “great example they have set,”Jim Swetter, principal, said that he loves when the student-athletes give back to the community and help those in need.

Coach Hudnutt described how proud he is of his players and families, adding that he is “blessed to serve as their coach in such a great community.

“As a dad and coach I feel that these kinds of opportunities are important for us to grow as a person. I was proud of these young men and my own son whom I took with me, to dig right in and serve others. I believe that the boys that attended learned some valuable life lessons, one being that they have it pretty good and need to appreciate what they are privileged to on a daily basis. Some have already asked when the next opportunity will be to serve others,” he said in a prepared statement.

For more information on CSHS, contact the principal, Mr. Swetter, at jswetter@ccusd93.net.

Visit: ccusd93.org.

