DeFusco Law offering stipends for classroom supplies to SUSD teachers

DeFusco Law is offering $300 stipends for classroom supplies to 10 teachers in the Scottsdale Unified School District for the 2018-19 academic year.

Andy and Bryn DeFusco are products of public schools and their children attend SUSD schools, according to a release.

Mr. DeFusco, all four of his siblings and his niece and nephew graduated from Saguaro High.

Mrs. DeFusco has been active with the Sequoya Elementary APT since 2012 and serves on the board of the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest, an advocate for public school funding. Both volunteer regularly at Sequoya – and Cocopah in the near future, according to the release.

The classroom supply stipend application can be found on the bottom of the homepage of defuscolaw.com in the “Who We Are” section under “Giving Back” or in the “Legal Blog”section, according to the release.

