Desert Mountain graduating seniors receive community collaborative scholarships

Two graduating high school seniors were recently named recipients of $2,500 Scottsdale Community Collaborative Youth Scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year.

The 2018 Community Youth Scholars are Desert Mountain High School graduates Maheeyah Mukarram and Analisa Peterson, according to a press release.

Ms. Mukarram is a graduate of Desert Mountain, ranking in the top 13 percent of her class. Her commitment to service is evident through her work with various causes, including Lighthouse for Hope, Audrey’s Angels, Honor Health’s Teen Volunteer program and extensive work with refuge programs.

Ms. Mukarram has volunteered more than 250 hours with the Islamic Center of the Northeast Valley where she led service activities for youth and supported a refuge outreach program.

In 2016, she founded and became the president of The Outreach Program, a student-lead Desert Mountain club focused on providing aid to refugees in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

She will attend Arizona State University and major in psychology, a release states.

Ms. Peterson is a graduate of Desert Mountain where she excelled in academics, volunteerism and art. Her coursework included several Advanced Placement and Honors classes and electives in both visual and performing arts. As a sculpture student, she was selected for Scottsdale Arts’ Visions program twice.

Her service to the Scottsdale community includes work with the elderly through Scottsdale’s SMART program and with youth through her job at the Jewish Community Center.

Ms. Peterson was a member of Desert Mountain’s Art Club and served as president of the Advanced Leadership Club. She will attend Northern Arizona University where she plans to pursue a biology degree with a minor in forensics.

Since 2007, the Scottsdale Community Collaborative Youth Scholarship Program has made 35 scholarships and provided $86,500 in educational support to students participating in a diverse range of studies, including architecture, biomedical sciences, engineering and finance.

The program awards $2,500 scholarships to high school seniors who enroll for study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school in Arizona.

Scholarships are awarded based upon several criteria, including academic performance, demonstrated leadership, community service in Scottsdale, financial need and an essay on a diversity-related topic.

The scholarship program is funded by the corporate sponsors of Scottsdale’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Community Celebrating Diversity.

