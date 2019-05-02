Desert Shadows, Sonoran Sky earn A+ recognition

Desert Shadows and Sonoran Skys elementary schools earned A+ recognition. (Submitted photo)

Desert Shadows Elementary School and Sonoran Sky Elementary School each earned the A+ School of Excellence Award from the Arizona Educational Foundation making the schools two of 52 A+ Schools of Excellence award winners.

This is the first time that Desert Shadows Elementary School has received the award, according to a press release.

“Being recognized as an A+ School of Excellence is a tremendous honor for Desert Shadows Elementary,” Chad Caudle, principal at Desert Shadows Elementary School, said in a prepared statement.

“To earn this award, it took the accomplishments and dedication of our staff, students, parents, and community partners. It was a true team effort and everyone in the Desert Shadows community can say they played a role.”

Sonoran Sky Elementary has earned the award three times — in 2019, 2015 and 2004.

“Being awarded with an A+ designation by the AEF is a wonderful recognition that validates the amazing hard work our staff, students and community do on campus everyday,” Robert Dawson, principal at Sonoran Sky Elementary School, said in a prepared statement.

“Sonoran Sky is such a special place and we are very proud to be recognized as an A+ school,”

According to the AEF, the A+ Schools of Excellence is a comprehensive school assessment program that challenges school teams to work together to identify areas of excellence in teaching, learning, climate, community building and leadership.

A+ Schools are celebrated and recognized as outstanding. Earning the highly prestigious A+ designation spotlights the positive successes happening in public schools every day, a release states.

Each school receives an award celebration at their school and will be presented with $500 and a banner designating it as an A+ School of Excellence.

