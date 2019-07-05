Desert Sun Academy to introduce French immersion program

Desert Sun Academy, 27880 N. 64th St. in Scottsdale, will institute a French Dual Language Immersion program along with conversational Spanish classes.

The end goal, according to a press release, is for students to develop proficiency in English and French, along with a foundation in Spanish.

Bloomberg Rankings list French as being the third-most important language in the global economy after English and Chinese; Arabic is fourth and Spanish is fifth.

This is partially attributed to the fact that many of the fastest developing African countries are French-speaking, a release claims. The number of French speakers in the world expected to triple by 2050.

Dual Language Immersion programs follow the Arizona Academic Standards but teach half the day in the target language and the other half in English.

Results across the U.S. are consistent with what Spanish and Chinese immersion students experience across the country — students are functioning at grade level or higher in English and are reaching high levels of proficiency in the other language.

“We are seeing some students easily add a 3rd language by graduation,” Associate Superintendent Dr. Jana Miller said in a prepared statement.

Seats for this Kindergarten and first grade program are open until the cap is reached. Being a part of Cave Creek Unified School District means this French Immersion program will follow the same model as its Spanish and Chinese Immersion neighboring schools.

French immersion draws attendance from outside of the district boundaries as well as provides more opportunities for the waiting-listed families at the other CCUSD immersion schools.

“The earlier children are exposed to other languages, the more their brains will soak it up,” Desert Sun Academy Principal Aaron Bagwell said in a prepared statement. “This is yet another great opportunity for Cave Creek School District families.”

