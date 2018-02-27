Desert Willow Elementary receives Embassy of Spain accreditation

Desert Willow Elementary students in Cave Creek Unified School District shouted, “Olé, Olé, Olé” when notified that they are the first school in Arizona to receive official accreditation from the Embassy of Spain.
Representatives of the Embassy of Spain toured the Spanish Immersion program at Desert Willow Elementary School and then facilitated the school’s induction into its network of 137 International Spanish Academies spanning the U.S. and Canada, according to a press release.
This International Spanish Academies network only accepts Spanish Immersion schools adhering to “high programmatic standards” with a history of successfully hosting International Visiting Teachers/Interns from Spain, the release detailed.
This event also coincided with the Spanish Immersion program’s 15-year anniversary and was attended by all pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students, parents, and staff.
Special guests included: Arizona-Spanish Cultural Association President Sra. Petra Rodriguez Conde-Nemeth; Honorary Consul of Spain in Phoenix, Sr. Alfredo Molina; Cave Creek Unified School District Governing Board President Cynthia Weiss; Cave Creek Unified School District World Language Programs Coordinator Cristina Ladas; Cave Creek Unified School District Principal Dr. Rodney Egan; and Embassy of Spain Education Advisor Sr. Antonio Caballero.
For more information regarding Cave Creek Unified School District’s pre-kindergarten-12 World Language Program, contact Ms. Ladas, World Language Coordinator, at cladas@ccus93.org or call 480-575-2019.
