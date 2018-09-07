Falcons Athletic Club honors 23 Cactus Shadows student-athletes for academic success

The Falcons Athletic Club honored 23 Cactus Shadows High School senior student-athletes with a cumulative grade point average of 4.5 or higher at the Friday, Aug. 31, home football game.

In the game’s program insert, there were over 240 CSHS student athletes listed with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better, according to a press release.

Those 23 athletes include Peyton McGregor, Dylan Skov, Walter Denzak, Tyler Phillips, Anna Draper, Luke MacGowan, Jack Magtibay, Kira Solberg, Sarah Weiss, Noah Steward, Jared Modic, Mikaela Morris, Haylee Rudee, McKenna Leamon, Kayley Patton, Kyle Anderson, Nicklus Cuc, Rena Jakway, Danielle Quenzler, Sydni Reimer, Kiran Gershenfeld, Natacha Ramioulle and Olivia Cristante.

“CCUSD is extremely proud of our high achieving student athletes,” Superintendent Debbi Burdick said in a prepared statement.

“Not only do they give their very best in their athletic endeavors, but in their academic work, as well. These students exemplify our CCUSD Mission, Inspire Excellence and are role models for our Cactus Shadows student body.”

