Families, teachers help revise 2020-2021 SUSD school calendar

Scottsdale Unified School District modifies upcoming school calendar (file photo)

The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board voted unanimously on Tuesday, Sept. 17 to modify the 2020-2021 school year calendar.

After feedback from SUSD families and teachers, the changes include moving the first day of school for students to Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, which is four days later than what was initially approved by a previous Governing Board, according to a press release.

Recently, the district polled teachers about their preferences for workdays before and immediately after the 2020-2021 school year, the release noted.

The majority of teachers indicated that they want to attend district-provided professional development sessions and ready their classrooms during the full week before the school year starts to be able to complete their duties before the 2021 Memorial Day holiday, the release said.

The revised 2020-2021 SUSD school calendar, in English and Spanish, can be found at susd.org/Calendar.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.