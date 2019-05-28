Former Chaparral student earns scholarship for journalism studies

Shoshana Dubnow (Submitted photo)

Shoshana Dubnow of Scottsdale, who will be a senior in the fall at the University of Missouri Columbia, has been awarded the 2019 C.W. Gusewelle Journalism Scholarship.

Ms. Dubnow will continue her studies in convergence journalism exploring multimedia platforms with an emphasis on television, according to a press release. She originally attended Chaparral High School prior to attending Missouri.

The scholarship — named for Charles Gusewelle, longtime reporter, foreign editor and columnist for The Kansas City Star — was established in 2005 to encourage excellence in journalism.

It is awarded annually on a rotating basis to students in their final undergraduate year at MU Columbia, UMKC in Kansas City, the University of Kansas and Kansas State University, who are preparing for careers in convergence journalism or print news.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.