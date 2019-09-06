Fountain Hills volleyball to raise awareness for AZ Teen Lifeline

The Fountain Hills High School varsity volleyball team. (Submitted photo)

Fountain Hills High School volleyball teams are making an extra effort this September to bring awareness to the resources provided by AZ Teen Lifeline to help youth possess a sense of connectedness and hope for their future.

The volleyball team, according to a press release, has decided to do the following in order to raise awareness and support for AZ Teen Lifeline this September:

Donations will be accepted at every home game of which 100% will go directly to AZ Teen Lifeline.

AZ Teen Lifeline special event will be held Thursday, Sept. 12 during their home game at the FHHS gym where representatives from AZ Teen Lifeline will be speaking to bring awareness to their programs. Games will begin at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with the presentation in between games.

Players will be distributing Falcon wristbands to every student on campus providing the Teen Lifeline hotline number on the band.

Teams will be presenting every opponent team for the month of September wristbands with the Teen Lifeline hotline number on the band. This will total 850 hotline wristbands being distributed throughout nine local high schools.

Players will be filling up their gym with posters of encouraging messages reminding their peers that they are not alone and have a community that supports and loves them.

AZ Teen Lifeline’s main program is a telephone and texting hotline for support for teens but many resources also go into ensuring the teens who staff the hotline are well-trained.

All trained peer counselors who staff the hotline are supervised by a Mater’s level clinician at all times. The hotline is answered 24/7/365 with Peer Counseling and text messaging being available from 3-9pm daily as well.

AZ Teen Lifeline’s outreach also provides community education and prevention services through trainings in schools with adults and youth alike.

“Supporting this program is really important to me,” an unnamed FHHS volleyball player said via a release. “I was in need of extra support last year and I know how helpful these kinds of programs can be. I want everyone to know how to get the help they need.”

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.