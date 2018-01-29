Free help filing, preparing taxes available at SCC

For the fourth consecutive year, certified volunteers organized by Scottsdale Community College will help eligible taxpayers file income taxes free of charge by the tax filing deadline.
SCC has been designated an IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site for the 2018 tax season. IRS-certified student and community volunteers will help qualified taxpayers with free tax preparation and electronic filing, according to a press release.
Qualified taxpayers include those with annual income less than $54,000, persons with disabilities, older adults, and individuals with limited English speaking ability.
Volunteers will be available every Thursday from Jan. 25 through April 14, and every Saturday from Jan. 27 through April 16 in Room LIB-463.
“The VITA tax preparation program touches every part of our mission,” said SCC Business professor Jim Simpson, who coordinates the VITA project.
“We are enabling our accounting students and community volunteers to use skills they learned in class to provide a service to other students and the community, while gaining real-world experience.”
Taxpayers should bring all applicable documents, such as the following:
- Proof of identification (photo ID);
- Social Security card and SS cards for all dependents or ITIN;
- Birth dates for all dependents;
- Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc) from all employers;
- Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099);
- A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available;
- Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check;
- To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-jointly tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms;
- Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business; Employer Identification Number, if applicable;
- Forms 1095-A, B or C, Affordable Health Care Statements.
The IRS VITA site at SCC is sponsored by A New Leaf, a community non-profit that provides services to people and families in crisis, the press release stated.
Available hours are 4-8 p.m. Jan. 25 through April 14, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through April 16.
Scottsdale Community College is at 9000 E. Chaparral Road in Scottsdale.
