General Assembly skills-based education launches in Scottsdale

Global education provider General Assembly announced, today, its regional expansion to provide individuals and organizations with necessary digital skills for 21st C entury workforce success.

General Assembly will launch programming in October at GA’s new Scottsdale campus, focusing on software engineering, user experience design, and data science, according to a press release.

As technology changes traditional business models and transforms the workforce, GA will work with local employers and policymakers to widen the region’s pool of skilled workers and “kickstart economic revitalization.”

“General Assembly will become a wonderful addition to our thriving technology and startup ecosystem,” said Scottsdale Mayor W. J. “Jim” Lane in a prepared statement.

“We take pride in Scottsdale’s reputation as a place where innovative businesses can grow stronger, and we are confident that General Assembly’s Scottsdale expansion will be another positive step in the further development of a workforce ready for tomorrow’s high-wage, in-demand opportunities.”

Phoenix is said to be amongst rapidly expanding high-tech job markets in the nation. With more than 83,000 high-tech employees, metro employment has grown 33.5% over the last five years.

General Assembly’s Scottsdale campus will offer a full catalog of career change programs and resources to make these changes, including career development services, Fortune 500 hiring partners, and an alumni network of more than 70,000 graduates.

“Today’s global economy is complex and requires a skilled workforce that can leverage technology to fuel success,” said Jake Schwartz, CEO and Co-founder of General Assembly.

“Our expansion into new markets will ensure that every country, city, and community around the globe is prepared for the digital skills revolution. Our launch in Scottsdale reflects our commitment to making these changes from the ground up, and we look forward to providing local workers and teams with the tools and innovative mindsets they need to succeed in today’s evolving job market.”

“Talent is the number one driver of corporate success, and education programs like those offered by General Assembly are key to ensuring Arizona businesses have access to a workforce with digital skills,” said Sandra Watson, President & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority.

“Under Governor Ducey’s leadership, Arizona is experiencing incredible economic momentum. We thank General Assembly for contributing to this growth by choosing to invest in Arizona!”

Led by General Assembly’s faculty, the goal of the Scottsdale campus will be to bring its classes, workshops, and events on cutting-edge topics to hundreds of local students by the end of the year.

“Demographics are destiny, and the education that we provide to people seeking in demand careers is critical to the continued success of the region,” said Chris Camacho, president and CEO, Greater Phoenix Economic Council, in a prepared statement.

“Greater Phoenix has an incredible reputation for creating tech talent that is meeting the demands of an evolving ecosystem, and in partnership with General Assembly we will continue to amplify our reputation as an emerging market primed to meet the needs of the global technology sector.”

With the opening of the Phoenix campus, General Assembly has officially grown its footprint to 21 locations worldwide since its launch in 2011, making it the leading source for training, staffing, and career transitions for companies and employees globally, according to the release, adding that the company plans to launch 20 additional campuses by the end of 2020.

