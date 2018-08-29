Grand Canyon University president to speak at Notre Dame Prep

Brian Mueller, president of Grand Canyon University, will speak at Notre Dame Prep 7:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, in the Dale M. Jensen Gymnasium.

The event – the school’s Get After It Breakfast – is free and open to the public.

Those who attend will hear Mr. Mueller’s vision of higher education, according to a release.

“He is raising aspirations and transforming students who never thought a college education could be possible for them,” Notre Dame principal Jill Platt stated. “He is tackling the challenges and changes in education head on, and it’s exciting to hear about it.”

To register for the breakfast, visit the Notre Dame Prep website at ndpsaints.org/breakfast.

Opened in 2002, Notre Dame Prep is a Catholic diocesan college preparatory high school with a co-ed enrollment of 900 students.

