Great Hearts outgoing senior soar in college preparedness

Great Hearts Academies seniors, including those from Scottsdale Prep, combined for high test scores and large amounts of scholarship money. (Submitted photo)

Great Hearts Academies, a nonprofit network of tuition-free public charter schools in Texas and Arizona, recently announced its 2019 graduating class of seniors earned large amounts of scholarship money.

The seniors earned $41.1 million in scholarships, with 80% of those dollars earned based on merit. Ninety-seven percent of graduating students will also directly attend college. Scottsdale Preparatory Academy is a part of Great Hearts Academies.

“This has been an incredible year for all of our students and faculty,” Dan Scoggin, co-founder of Great Hearts, said in a prepared statement.

“To see these seniors succeed and continue on with their education is both inspiring and rewarding for all of us at Great Hearts.”

Great Hearts students surpassed the national average of 20.8 on the ACT, with an average score of 27.05. SAT scores followed a similar pattern of exceeding the national average of 1068, with Great Hearts students earning an average score of 1267.

In total, the 498 graduating seniors were accepted to 354 colleges around the world. Of those, 46% will move forward in the STEM field.

“While we are proud of our college-going results, there is even a more important outcome of our classical program,” Mr. Scoggin said. “Great Hearts graduates are thoughtful and moral scholars who are ready to deploy their talents for a greater good.”

Great Hearts is a nonprofit network of tuition-free public charter schools dedicated to improving education nationwide through classical preparatory K-12 academies. There are 29 schools and 18,000 students throughout Phoenix, San Antonio and Irving, Texas.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.