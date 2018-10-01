Harold’s Cave Creek Corral to host PTO charity event

Parents, teachers and supporters of eight area schools are invited to the Oktoberfest Parent Teacher Organizations Charity Event at Harold’s Cave Creek Corral, 6895 E. Cave Creek Road, Saturday, Oct. 13.

The traditional Oktoberfest celebration features an German buffet, a Bavarian beer garden and wine tastings, among several others, from 6-11 p.m. Live music will feature the band, Die Echten Waldbuam from Germany. Net proceeds will benefit eight local PTOs, according to press release.

“Come enjoy delicious German fare and sample 20 wines and 40 beer craft and imported beers,” Danny Piacquadio, owner of Harold’s Cave Creek Corral, said in a prepared statement.

“Thanks to the generous support of the Kiwanis Club of Carefree, we’re also planning a German costume contest, a stein holding competition and many other traditional games and activities.”

Last year’s event attracted 600 guests and raised more than $9,000 for the PTOs.

Tickets for adults 21 and over cost $25 per person. Each ticket includes the German buffet and four tickets for wine and beer samples. Net proceeds benefit the eight PTOs.

Advance tickets are available at Harold’s Corral, online and through each of the PTOs. Tickets also will be available at the door, a release states.

