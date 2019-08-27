Hohokam Elementary School project nears decision on rebuild, remodel

Hohokam Elementary is one of several bond projects the district has undertaken. (Photo courtesy of SUSD)

A decision regarding the direction of Hohokam Elementary School’s future is nearing fruition.

Representatives from SPS+ Architects provided an update regarding the community outreach, visioning and facilities assessment at the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board’s Aug. 20 meeting. The firm plans to share the results of its feasibility study at the Sept. 3 board meeting.

The Governing Board originally approved Hohokam as the next renovation project at an April 16 meeting, calling for a feasibility study to determine if the school should be rebuilt or remodeled. This project is one of several infrastructure projects receiving funds from a 2016 voter-passed bond.

This project is running concurrently with the Cherokee Elementary School rebuild though it started about six months after that one did.

A view of Hohokam Elementary School, which is apart of the Scottsdale Unified School District. (file photo)

“The Hohokam process is a little bit different, different architectural firm, but they are still going through this effort to make sure the community is heard, that the teachers are heard,” Dennis Roehler, SUSD building services director, said during the meeting.

Darlene Cadman of SPS+ Architects started the presentation with a detailed overview of the community’s involvement in the project. Some of those efforts included community meetings, surveys, interactive workshops and numerous chances for opining.

The outreach showed many in the community want the school to undergo some renovations with some new additions. The firm also received feedback on types of learning spaces, potential floor plans and areas in need of the either a renovation or rebuild .

As far as visioning, SPS+ hosted several sessions in connection with some community meetings. One workshop saw the visioning team discuss several ideas and in-turn, received several guiding principles .

The visioning team also took several tours of other schools to glean ideas. The team received inspiration regarding the use of natural light, the mixture of new and renovated construction and the location of the school’s security .

The visioning team then hosted a second workshop to present several potential options of the school’s construction. Ms. Cadman said the team learned the community preferred either the expansion-renovation option or a start-over option.

SPS+ Architects had a third team that reviewed the existing facilities. Ms. Cadman said this team’s review yielded several challenges for the project, including several civil upgrades for code requirements, utilities systems in need of full replacement and the potential need to remove several trees from the campus .

For civil upgrades, Ms. Cadman pointed to water and sewer services nearing the end of their life. She also said the school would need regrading and lowering of drainage areas as well as concrete and asphalt replacements.

Ms. Cadman also said there was a lot of work — such as sprinklers and energy conservation requirements — needed to get existing buildings up to code.

She also said there is a need for several architectural modernizations such as interior finishes; exterior windows, doors and worn finishes; and replacing mill-work, furnishings and fixtures .

The team brought in an arborist, who recommended the removal of 64 trees on the campus because they were either diseased, hollow or dying. This evaluation also pointed to 19 trees in fair condition and 29 in need of immediate action to save.

“We should take that with a little grain of salt I think because if we were to have that same arborist, or maybe any arborist, show up at your house and review the trees on your lot, they might have the idea that some of those need to come down as well,” Ms. Cadman said. “Not always the case that they all need to come down but he certainly thought a significant number of those trees are either a threat to the safety of the site or potentially dead or dying in their current state.” — Darlene Cadman, SPS+ Architects

Ms. Cadman also pointed to several layout concerns. These concerns could lead to administration and entry location; drop-off lane extension; cafeteria and physical education space renovations; the demolition of the music building; and the replacement of music spaces within existing buildings.

News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738