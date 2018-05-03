Home-schooled students visit Scottsdale Philharmonic

Home-schooled students in the Goodyear North Classical Conversations community and their parents recently had the opportunity to experience a symphony orchestra up close.
The students had recently finished a six-week fine arts course that focused on great composers, music theory and the orchestra.
Classical Conversations Community Director Channa Gonzalez saw an announcement for a free classical music performance by the Scottsdale Philharmonic and thought it would be a perfect outing for her group.
“This concert featured a piece by Tchaikovsky, one of composers that the students had studied,” Ms. Gonzalez said in the release.
The Scottsdale Philharmonic performs five free concerts each year held at the Scottsdale Bible Church.
“We encourage people of all ages to join us for our concerts and we were especially delighted to host these students and their parents,” Joy Partridge, president and co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic, said in the release.
“A number of our musicians met with them one-on-one to talk about the instrument that they play,” she said.
“It was wonderful for our family to be able to experience and enjoy such a beautiful concert,” Michelle Hoskins said in the release.
“Since our daughter has been learning all about the orchestra and composers, it was incredible to see all the different aspects of the orchestra and how everything works together,” she said.
“Being able to see the instruments up close and to hear the musicians’ stories will be a memory we shall keep forever,” Mrs. Hoskins said.
“I liked how the musicians played and how hard they worked,” Peter Montgomery, 9, who just started learning the drums, said in the release.
“I can tell they practiced a lot. My favorite instrument is the drum. I could hear it. The lady hit it really loud and long. It was cool,” he said.
More than 117,000 students from more than 43,000 families participate in Classical Conversations programs in almost 2,500 communities.
These communities are led by more than 15,000 contracted directors and tutors and are located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 15 foreign countries. For more information, visit https://www.classicalconversations.com.
Founded in 2012, the Scottsdale Philharmonic is a non-profit with a mission statement of bringing free classical concerts to the community.
The organization is funded by donations from patrons, grants and sponsors. More than 75 professional musicians volunteer their time and talent for each of the performances. For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
