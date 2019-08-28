Horizon choir preps for October production

The 2019 Horizon High School Choir. (Photo courtesy of Jamie Harper Photography)

Horizon High School’s choir is slated to perform its annual Broadway Under the Stars production called “Once Upon a Time.”

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; and 3 p.m. Sunday Oct 20. All performances will be at the school’s Performing Arts Center, 5601 E. Greenway Road in Phoenix.

About 300 students will showcase their talents under the direction of Allison Kluch and Jeanette Winzeler, according to a press release.

Six choirs and three ensembles will perform music and dance from exciting musicals such as “Wonderland,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Enchanted,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Hercules,” “The Addams Family” and “The Greatest Showman.”

The state of the art Horizon High School Performing Arts Center features a recently-upgraded lighting system. The facility also has wheelchair access and ramps for easy accessibility.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $30, with $8 student tickets available for Thursday and Saturday matinee shows depending on

availability.

All Thursday and Saturday evening show tickets purchased for $20+ include ‘Dessert Under The Stars’ prior to those performances, a release states.

There will be an online silent auction as well. All reserved tickets can be purchased online at www.HorizonChoirs.com, or at the door before each performance (depending on availability).

Those seeking to purchase seating for wheelchairs should contact Tickets@HorizonChoirs.com.

