Horizon students among seven PVSchools National Merit Finalists

Apr 6th, 2018 Comments:

The Paradise Valley Unified School District has announced seven high seniors who are National Merit Finalists coming from Horizon, Paradise Valley and Pinnacle high schools.

Poster from PVSchools announcing National Merit finalists. First Row: Jonathan Yonke, Akhil Mahant and Pranav Narnur Second Row: Laura Mirtich, Ryan O’Hara and Aidan Smith Third Row: Madison Vaupell. (Submitted Photo)

The finalists include Akhil Mahant, Aidan Smith and Madison Vaupell from Horizon; Laura Mirtich, Pranav Narnur and Jonathan Yonke from Pinnacle; and Ryan O’Hara from Paradise Valley, according to a press release.

Beginning in March and continuing to mid-June, National Merit Scholarship Corporation will notify finalists that they have been selected to receive a Merit Scholarship award, a release states.

Merit Scholarship awards are of three types: National Merit $2,500 Scholarships, corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and college-sponsored Merit Scholarship Awards.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955.

High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test — a test which serves as an initial screen of approximately 1.5 million entrants each year-and by meeting published program entry and participation requirements.

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: , , ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie