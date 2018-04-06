Horizon students among seven PVSchools National Merit Finalists

The Paradise Valley Unified School District has announced seven high seniors who are National Merit Finalists coming from Horizon, Paradise Valley and Pinnacle high schools.
The finalists include Akhil Mahant, Aidan Smith and Madison Vaupell from Horizon; Laura Mirtich, Pranav Narnur and Jonathan Yonke from Pinnacle; and Ryan O’Hara from Paradise Valley, according to a press release.
Beginning in March and continuing to mid-June, National Merit Scholarship Corporation will notify finalists that they have been selected to receive a Merit Scholarship award, a release states.
Merit Scholarship awards are of three types: National Merit $2,500 Scholarships, corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and college-sponsored Merit Scholarship Awards.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955.
High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test — a test which serves as an initial screen of approximately 1.5 million entrants each year-and by meeting published program entry and participation requirements.
