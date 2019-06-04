Horizon’s 56th Street Comedy Club wins championship

From left to right: Top row — Olivia Charleson, Parker Heyden, Zane Niezgodzki, and Harrison Rosenberg. Middle row — Carter Brown, Sarah Ausloos, Zoee Woods, Joanie Colson (coach) and Chloe Calissi. Bottom row — Danny Seep (captain) and Tawny McEachern (co-captain). (Submitted photo)

Horizon High School’s 56th Street Comedy Club won the National Comedy Theatre High School League State Championship that was at the National Comedy Theatre Phoenix in Mesa on May 11.

The National Comedy Theatre High School League consists of 12 schools. Teams perform improvisational comedy similar to the TV show What’s My Line, according to a press release.

“Winning our sixth first place title shows the hard work and dedication our comedy team has had this year, with the ultimate goal of holding their state title,” Joanie Colson, theater teacher at Horizon, said in a prepared statement.

“The team meets every Wednesday to hone their skills and bond as a team. Despite facing some tough adversity this year, they were still able to come together and triumph. It means the world to the team to win and keep the legacy going for Horizon.”

The 10-member team features senior Danny Seep as captain and junior Tawny McEachern as co-captain. Team members include Zane Niezgodzki, Chloe Calissi, Olivia Charlson, Zoee Woods, Parker Heyden, Harrison Rosenberg, Carter Brown, and Sarah Ausloos.

Throughout the school year, they perform four shows and participate in competitive shows, a release states.

Since 2008, the National Comedy Theatre’s High School Improv League offers a unique opportunity for high school students across the Valley. Participating Improv League schools learn improv skills and theory, and to put it into practice with regular performances.

Horizon High School has been a member since 2009. The 56th Street Comedy Club has won first place six times: 2009, 2010, 2012, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Ms. Colson has been teaching drama at Horizon since 1990. She built the program from two levels of study to five, created the Humanities for the Theatre Arts Block, developed a state champion Comedy Club and the Horizon Tech Guild.

