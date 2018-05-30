Horseshoe Trails Elementary School has Flag Corps club

Horseshoe Trails Elementary School, in the Cave Creek Unified School District, has a Flag Corps club led by Deb Feibus, fourth-grade teacher.

“The purpose of the Flag Corps at Horseshoe Trails Elementary School is to raise and lower the American flag and the state of Arizona flag when school is in session, weather permitting,” Ms. Feibus said in a release.

Members of the club – fourth, fifth and sixth graders – offer flag facts and education about flags to all students and staff.

The club also receives all half-staff notifications from the Arizona governor’s office and posts that information for all HTES staff.

The club has parent volunteers who wear “Proud to be a Flag Corps Parent” lanyards whenever they assist and attend Flag Corps events.

The students hope to model proper flag-raising and -lowering etiquette while observers have the opportunity to learn and honor the flag, according to the release.

The students wrote a guide that is posted on the HTES website.

The club was initiated by interested fourth-grade students in January 2017. The Flag Corps club has a set of parade flags and harnesses. They are eager to share their expertise and knowledge with the community, according to the release.

“These students are learning a valuable, hands-on experience on basic patriotism as it relates to our country and state flags, and translates to civic duty and strong citizenship,” Superintendent Debbi Burdick said in the release.

“To see their pride in our flag and what it stands for is inspiring. Thank you to Ms. Feibus for overseeing this club with the strong values it teaches our students,” she said.

Horseshoe Trails Elementary School is an A+ School of Excellence offering its students Chinese immersion and on-site horsemanship and equestrian programs.

For more information, contact the principal, Dr. Matt Schenk, at 480-272-8505 or by emailing mschenk@ccusd93.org.

