John Chamberlain joins Gateway Academy

John Chamberlain will teach high school history at Gateway Academy. (Submitted photo)

Gateway Academy, 3939 E. Shea Blvd. in Phoenix, recently hired John Chamberlain as a high school history teacher.

Mr. Chamberlain has been in the education field since 2003. But he missed the classroom and teaching students directly, according to a press release.

He had been working for a larger charter school in Phoenix, but decided to leave that post, where he served as assistant principal and athletic director.

“I’m glad to get back in the classroom. I am excited. I love what I do,” Mr. Chamberlain said in a prepared statement.



His history includes playing college football at Eastern Illinois University and later joining the U.S. Army.

He said he taught for eight years in west Phoenix before taking on school administration duties. He feels working with students directly in the classroom is the best way to help them and the community.

Gateway Academy is a school specializing in a customized curriculum with small class sizes for “twice exceptional” students with Asperger’s Syndrome or High-Functioning Autism.

Many of Gateway’s students come from larger public and charter schools, where they had to deal with bullying, and got lost in the sea of larger classrooms, a release states.

Mr. Chamberlain said his classes range from six to 10 students. That is a far cry from the 30 students frequently common in larger public and charter school classrooms.

“That’s one of the great things about working here,” he said. “The amount of individual attention you can give your students is fantastic. You have the ability to give them feedback right away.”

Mr. Chamberlain said his mom was a longtime teacher in Illinois and helped him get into the field, after his military service.

“We are excited to have John join our amazing faculty. He has the experience and passion required to support our wonderful students,” Gateway Academy’s Executive Director and CEO O. Robin Sweet said in a prepared statement.

Gateway Academy has 114 students and a specialized academic/social/emotional program designed for the unique population. Class sizes are smaller at Gateway with a student-to-teacher ratio of 6-to-1 in the Lower School, 8-to-1 in Middle School and 10-to-1 in High School.

The school has a virtual reality lab, two world language labs and a rock band and digital music program. Gateway Academy operates year-round programs from July through May of each year.

The general curriculum includes a blended learning curriculum, which focuses on a project-based curriculum enhanced with interactive resources, a relationship-based curriculum, Advanced Placement courses and dual enrollment opportunities with Scottsdale Community College and Grand Canyon University.

