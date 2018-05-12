Kiva Elementary School rocks with kindness

Students and staff at Kiva Elementary School painted more than 1,000 “kindness rocks” as part of the national Art Masterpiece program.
The program is designed to introduce significant works of art to children and build an appreciation for art while enhancing their lessons in social studies, history, math and other subjects. The program is administered, funded and presented by parent volunteers, in cooperation with teachers.
Every year, in addition to monthly classroom lessons, a school-wide project is chosen and this year more than 1,000 Kiva Kindness Rocks were painted by 500-plus students and staff. Each student created two different rocks; one rock remained on campus for a permanent art installation and one rock was sent home with each student to be placed in the neighborhood or beyond.
“Our amazing students painted their individual river rocks with inspiring and kind words, phrases and pictures,” said Colleen Hiltz, PTO director of the Art Masterpiece program at Kiva Elementary School. “Kindness rocks are meant to bring a smile to the faces of those who find them, create a connection in the community and brighten the world a little bit at a time.”
The permanent Kiva Kindness Rock installation was displayed during an event Tuesday, May 8, as part of the annual spring Art Walk.
