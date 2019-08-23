Kriekard to host public meetings throughout SUSD learning communities

Dr. John Kriekard, next to Scottsdale Schools Executive Admin Coordinator Sondra Como, at a January Governing Board meeting. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Scottsdale Unified School District Superintendent Dr. John Kriekard will host a series of public meetings in each of the district’s five learning communities during the just-begun 2019-20 school year.

The meetings will provide Dr. Kriekard an opportunity to meet with parents face-to-face, deliver updates to stakeholders on District initiatives and hear feedback, a press release claims.

The high school in each SUSD learning community will host the meetings. “Coffee with Kriekard” kicks off in the Saguaro learning community from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Saguaro High School, 6250 N. 82nd St.

The Saguaro learning community includes Kiva, Pueblo and Navajo elementary schools; Mohave Middle School; and Saguaro.

“I am eager to share with SUSD parents, neighbors and residents all of the great things that are going on in our classrooms and schools,” Dr. Kriekard said in a prepared statement. “But I also want to hear from them. We build a stronger SUSD by listening to and supporting each other.”

All five meetings are open to the public at-large and all interests, but each meeting will be geared toward providing and gathering information about the schools that comprise that particular learning community.

Dr. Kriekard will head to the Arcadia learning community — which includes Hopi and Tavan elementary school; Echo Canyon K-8; Ingleside Middle School; and Arcadia High School — from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Arcadia, 4703 E. Indian School Road.

The Coronado learning community — which includes Hohokam, Pima Traditional and Yavapai elementary schools; Tonalea K-8; and Coronado High School — is next with a meeting from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Coronado, 7501 E. Virginia Ave.

The fourth meeting will be with the Desert Mountain learning community — which includes Anasazi, Desert Canyon, Laguna and Redfield elementary schools; Cheyenne Traditional School; Copper Ridge K-8; Desert Canyon and Mountainside Middle School; and Desert Mountain High School.

That meeting will be 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Desert Mountain, 12575 E. Via Linda.

Dr. Kriekard will conclude his round by visiting the Chaparral learning community — which includes Cherokee, Cochise and Sequoya elementary schools; Cocopah Middle School; and Chaparral High School.

That meeting will be from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, April 22 at Chaparral, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave.

“One of the best things about this job is meeting people in the community and finding out what’s on their minds,” Dr. Kriekard said.

“I always learn something new and am impressed by the dedication SUSD parents and residents have to their schools. It’s what makes SUSD great.”

