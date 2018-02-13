Larkspur Elementary students receive Subway Kids, Sports of Arizona recognition

Subway Kids and Sports of Arizona, in partnership with Subway Restaurants of Arizona, Dasani Water, Shamrock Farms and The Be Kind People Project, rode into Larkspur Elementary in Phoenix this February to recognize two students as part of its Cycle for Success program.
Through a teacher-led nomination process, wherein educators are asked to submit nominations highlighting students’ good works both inside and outside of the classroom, one fifth grader and one fourth grader were chosen to be surprised with bikes, helmets and locks, as well as Subway lunches for their entire classes, a press release states.
“This student is super kind young man—he listens, he takes responsibility for his mistakes, says sorry when he needs to, loans people his school supplies and cheers up the other students when they’re down,” Jamie Roberson, principal at Larkspur Elementary, said in a prepared statement.
“He truly wants to make the world a better place and I believe he will.”
The Cycle for Success program has been operating for more than a decade and focuses on increasing children’s self-esteem, encouraging the community to become involved in the lives of at-risk children and promoting random acts of kindness in local schools.
Subway Kids and Sports of Arizona, and The Be Kind People Project advocate for the health and safety of children, recognize random acts of kindness that may otherwise go unnoticed, and encourage community involvement in the lives of at-risk youth.
“This student is new to Larkspur this year and in the short time that she has been here, she has proved herself to be nothing short of amazing,” Ms. Roberson said in a prepared statement.
“She performs well academically, is compassionate toward others, leads by example, helps others with their work and even cleans up the messes that she doesn’t make. She is a wonderful student who works extremely hard without expecting anything in return.”
Subway Kids and Sports of Arizona’s mission is to provide sports equipment, uniforms, registration fees and access to major sporting events for kids who might not otherwise be able to participate.
Subway Restaurants of Arizona supports kids in sports because it believes basic sports skills—teamwork, commitment and accountability — help kids throughout their lives. Subway Kids & Sports of Arizona has reached more than 25,000 Arizona children since its inception in 1999.
