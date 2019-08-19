Local community colleges address student needs with new partnership

Scottsdale Community College is at 9000 E. Chaparral Road. (File photo)

The Maricopa County Community College District and the Arizona Department of Economic Security are announcing a new partnership to provide students with resources and information for food, medical and cash assistance.

DES will be at the Maricopa Community Colleges, which includes Scottsdale Community College, throughout the academic year to connect students and their families with additional resources to assist them on their educational journey, according to a press release.

There will be a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Mesa Community College, where MCCCD and DES will announce their partnership and plans to expand their special service events in the future.

This partnership is part of MCCCD’s overall goal to connect students to basic need resources, information and services.

The reason for the partnership, according to a release, is to help individual institutions meet student needs. The two organizations believe a partnership is vital because no institution can do it alone.

The Maricopa County Community College District is adopting a coordinated approach to addressing Arizona’s economy and workforce pipeline development.

The district is responding to changing workforce demands, engaging policymakers, public officials, administrators and faculty to understand the market needs and allocating resources by following an understanding of those needs.

