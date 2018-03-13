Local students win at Daughters of the American Revolution awards luncheon

The Grand Canyon Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, had its annual awards luncheon Saturday, March 3 at the Scottsdale Resort, 7700 E. McCormick Parkway.
These awards lead to the national competition which is in June in Washington D.C. at DAR Constitution Hall, according to a press release.
Chaparral High School student Kate Hostal was recognized as a Good Citizen winner at the event, a release states.
The event also recognized several Christopher Columbus Essay Contest winners. These winners included Chaparral junior Amanda Chin, Cocopah Middle School 6th grader Athena O’Brien and Benchmark School 5th grader Simone McCay.
Mountainside Middle School 8th grader Kiera Hunter also finished in first at the state level for the essay contest.
DAR Women in American History honoree and State Rep. Maria Syms of Paradise Valley was presented by Chairman and Honorary Regent, Jean Howell. Ms. Syms received a certificate and medal.
