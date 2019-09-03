Maricopa County Community College District chancellor to step down

Dr. Maria Harper-Marinick, Maricopa County Community College District chancellor. (Photo courtesy of MCCCD)

Dr. Maria Harper-Marinick, Maricopa County Community College District chancellor, notified the Governing Board Sunday, Sept. 1 she will be leaving Maricopa at the conclusion of her contract in May 2020.

Dr. Harper-Marinick has worked in the MCCCD system for nearly 28 years, according to a press release. Scottsdale Community College is a part of MCCCD.

“The journey has been exhilarating, challenging, and at all times rewarding thanks to our students, who inspire us every day, and to all Maricopa employees who are committed to ensuring that access to quality education and student success is a priority for our colleges,” Dr. Harper-Marinick said in a prepared statement.

As chancellor, her priorities were to bring stability to the district; to improve budget and financial processes; to develop a new strategic planning process that is collaborative, integrated, and aligned with District priorities and allocation of resources; to enhance MCCCD’s relationship with government agencies and legislature; to increase visibility of the Maricopa colleges in the community; and to improve marketing and communication.

“We have made significant progress and have implemented changes that will yield positive long-term outcomes. The work we do is critical to our state and to those we serve,” said Dr. Harper-Marinick.

“I hope the impactful strategies we have begun realizing through the transformation will continue. Our community expects and deserves nothing less.”

